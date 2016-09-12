Owls, Herons and Falcons: Bird Watching Paradises In And Around The City

Yep, we know Nandi Hills is not technically part of Bangalore. But considering that is just a short drive from our faraway Airport we’ve included it in the list. Especially, since it’s such a treasure trove for bird watchers. The first stop on your adventure should be the vast gardens maintained by Department of Horticulture. The plantation, that includes exotic trees, is a great place to spot Indian Blue Robins, Booted Warblers, Malabar Whistling Thrushes, and Blue Capped Rock Thrushes. You can explore the area around the Guest House before hitting the cliffs that are covered by shrubs. Here, keep your eyes peeled for the rare Yellow-Throated Bulbuls and soaring falcons.