Old Bangaloreans will swear by this place, the biryani and nothing but the biryani. While you may roll your eyes at the vegetarian option, you’ll be surprised at how close to the meat version it is. But it is the mutton one which steals the limelight, and the chicken not too far off the mark. Orders must be placed well in advance as they do only limited amounts to ensure quality. It comes with raita and salan to die for.