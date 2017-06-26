Throwing A House Party For Your Squad? Dial Up These Home Chefs For Biryani

Anybody who has hunted for biryani by the kilos in this town has heard of the fabulous Mrs Khan. From her kitchens on Hutchins Road, she doles out large batches of her excellent biryani. You can buy by the plate {INR 185 for mutton, INR 160 for chicken}. Or pack up kilos {INR 1,300 for mutton and INR 1,100 for chicken}. That’s not all. Her Pepper Mutton Masala is pretty good and so are her kababs and pepper chicken. You’ll have to give her four to five days notice and also pick up your order.