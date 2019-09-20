Biryani Made In A Clay Pot Delivered To Your Doorstep, Order Now!

Potful serves amazing Biryani to your houses. Each Biryani is made in a clay pot, cooked to perfection and sent to you. When cooked in a clay pot, the flavours not the spices are wrapped perfectly in and hence the experience of one's Biryani is amazing. I had recently ordered an Egg Biryani, for which I have one word. Fantastic! Rice was layered perfectly and the Dum given with it was good. The Biryani was not much into spice, but more of flavours and a feast on one's pallet. To substitute the Biryani, Barwon Aloo is also good. Go on and order your favourite Biryanis from here The Best part is, you get a sachet of seeds with the Pot, so you can plant them later. The clay pot is reusable and also microwaveable.