Black Sheep Bistro In Panjim Does Goan Meets Global Cuisine Rather Well
Shortcut
Chow Down
Inspired Chorizo Pao, Caramelised Garlic Tart, Lamb Ossobucco, Hainanese Style Paneer Rice, Chocolate Lava Cake
Sip On
Amante Picante, Blush
Winning For
The friendly hosts, the local, fresh produce and ingredients, and those wonderful desi and Goan touches to global cuisine.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Black Sheep Bistro is housed in an old Panjim home and keeps its decor really minimalistic. The focus here is on the food and you will understand why, once you open the menu. As you enter, there is a tiny bar surrounded by stools and high chair seating. This area leads into little rooms with more comfortable seating. But we’d say make way for the partially open-air setting at the back, which makes for a nice ambience.
What's On The Menu?
Reading the menu here is like going on an adventure. There’s the traditional Goan chorizo pao topped with shavings of dark chocolate {you have to try this}, chicken liver pate pocketed inside local, Goan poi, and Malwani Mushroom stroganoff — it’s a top turvy world out here. You need to try the Caramelised Garlic Tart, which comes with slow roasted chunks of garlic, soft local cheese, and caramelised onions baked in a flaky tart shell. This is then topped with seasonal green such as amaranth and bean sprouts.
So Fresh!
The Amante Picante is a cocktail meant to sooth your tired soul with its fresh, flavours of cucumber, tequila, mint, coriander, chilli and egg white that makes the drink really creamy. The Blush on the other hand is a sweet and sublime concoction of rum, and fresh pomegranate juice, citrus and mint, with hint of star anise.
The Main Thing
The Milanese style Lamb Ossobucco {lamb shanks}, served on a bed of mash is a hearty main. While the Hainanese Style Chicken Rice is recommended here, you will be surprised by how good the paneer version is as well. The malai paneer used in this dish one of the best kinds we have ever had.
Save space for the sinful Dark Chocolate Lava Cake, served with creme anglaise, or the Chakri Churros to be dipped into a dark chocolate dunking sauce. The seasonal Mango White Chocolate Namelaka {a white chocolate mousse like affair served with fresh mangoes} is another hit.
So, We're Thinking...
With inputs from Architha JB.
