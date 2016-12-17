Black Sheep Bistro In Panjim Does Goan Meets Global Cuisine Rather Well

The Milanese style Lamb Ossobucco {lamb shanks}, served on a bed of mash is a hearty main. While the Hainanese Style Chicken Rice is recommended here, you will be surprised by how good the paneer version is as well. The malai paneer used in this dish one of the best kinds we have ever had.

Save space for the sinful Dark Chocolate Lava Cake, served with creme anglaise, or the Chakri Churros to be dipped into a dark chocolate dunking sauce. The seasonal Mango White Chocolate Namelaka {a white chocolate mousse like affair served with fresh mangoes} is another hit.