Black Steel Be Stealin’ The Show With Its Chic Furniture & Decor

Start with candle holders — the ones at Black Steel don’t just sit on a table or mantle, they have designs for the wall too, very Game of Thrones {now to find black candles!}. A subtle game of black and brass extends to lamps as well, from ceiling to desk to floor and table. We especially loved the multi-design table lamps with sprockets and pressure gauges, in case the iron pipes weren’t cool enough.

There’s furniture as well! The industrial drum stool is too cool, ideal for a bar, which come in a set of four. Choose from black and brown and then hop on over to the furniture tab and indulge.

There is a vintage French desk on wheels that could double as a bar and a reclaimed wood Farthing table we’ve head over heels in love with, if that doesn’t have you intrigued, we raise you a trunk on wheels that’s simply adorbs.