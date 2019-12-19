Bling It On The Indian Way At This Literal One Stop Imitation Jewellery Store

When street jewellery just doesn't cut it for your ethnic ensemble, hit up Bhavani Kangan Store for it. Their flagship store in Jayanagar 4th Block (they've got one in Gandhi Bazar as well) has been fulfilling the need for Indian bling for decades no matter which part of the body you’re adorning - from jewellery to cosmetics and body care. Imitation jewellery is what they started with, and that's still the biggest crowd puller be it for classical dance performers, temple idols or for the bridal trousseau. Jhumkas, chandelier earrings, simple or chunky studs - they're well stocked and up to date with them all and then some. Gold plated - they've got very convincing imitations of traditional South Indian designs of saree belts/waistbands and pins (and even blingy hair clips and pins for buns and braids), armbands, tiaras, body chains and the whole set can be picked up if needed for a fraction of the price of an original gold set. Since its not actual gold, all their pieces are intricately designed, and the staff in store will patiently help you out with whatever doubts you have if you're putting together a look (they've been in the business long enough to know what you’re looking for within a few minutes of you walking in). The best part? You can even rent out the jewellery if you think it's one of things you'll never wear again. There’s also plenty of regular use stuff like hair accessories like clips, rubber bands, hair styling accessories, bindis of every shape, size, colour and dimension. The ground floor (as you might have noticed) is stocked with cosmetics, bath and body products, truly making it a one stop shop for dolling up.