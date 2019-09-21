Calling all men, ditch your comic character tees and plain solid colours and embrace block printing. With traditional prints be a trend setter, embrace ethnic motifs and quirky designs and keep up with the times. Fabnest and Fancy Pastels are brand sthat makes gorgeous shirts for men in different block printed patterns and we’ve pulled out our favourites. The best part? They’re all made of cotton!
Lotus To Abstract Motifs: Block Print Shirts That We Love And That You Can Buy On LBB
Ashok Block Print Casual Shirt
This shirt is perfect for a Sunday brunch with bae or with friends. With shades of blue and coniferous tree block prints, rock the day look and pair it with a pair of light coloured shorts (we’re thinking beige or cream) and loafers. You’re sure to look lit in those photos taken of you.
Abstract Block Print Casual Shirt
The brown background with the abstract designs is great for a night out. Whether it’s a dinner date or a concert you’re attending, the Mandala like patterns will definitely have everyone looking over their shoulders and onto your shirt. This will become your go-to shirt in case you have those first date nerves!
Lotus Block Print Full Sleeves Shirt
If you have a family event or an important occasion, we definitely suggest the lotus block print shirts. Not only will you impress all the aunties but you might also get some rishtas since you’re getting your traditional side on. And it never hurt to show people that you’re comfortable with your feminine side!
Handblock Crocodile Print Teal Casual Shirt
With crocodile prints on a lovely teal background, this is a modern touch to Indian heritage and craft. Slightly minimalistic, this is great for an offbeat event or gig. Great for a sunny day's affair, we suggest pairing it with olive green shorts. If you're heading off to a beachy vacation, this will definitely get you all your likes on the 'Gram.
Handblock Contrast Pomegranate Print Casual Shirt
The blue background with colourful floral prints and short sleeves is the best choice for a house party. Casual and lowkey, it is also slightly dress-y which makes it the right combination for an occasion which is not too formal. Pair this with a white pair of pyjamas or pants to get your hipster on.
