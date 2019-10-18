Holiday At This Cliff-Top Resort By The Arabian Sea In Idyllic Varkala

The relatively quiet Aliyirakkam Beach, in Varkala, is bordered by gorgeous cliffs. And on top of one of these, amidst thick coconut groves, the Blooming Bay Resort sits. The resort has a handful of rooms and cottages. You can choose between basic rooms (with or without AC) that come with comfortable beds and cottages that provide breathtaking views of the sea. Some of the pricier rooms and also the honeymoon suite, come with small balconies where you spend a day reading, catch the sunset or sunrise, and generally laze about. Even in peak season (between December and January), Blooming Bay won’t burden your pockets but if you are looking to save a penny or two, we recommend that you visit between April and September when the rates are reduced considerably.

At the very edge of the resort, there are thatched gazebos where you can stretch your legs in and bask in the warm sunshine. Leisurely strolls on the unspoilt beach below are also recommended. And of course, no trip to Kerala can be counted complete without a dose of Ayurveda and yoga. So, the resort has a spa where you can rid yourself of ailments and stress. Yoga classes are conducted too if booked in advance. If you need to pick up the pace a bit, hike down to the beach and sign up for a parasailing, scuba diving or paragliding experiences. We also highly recommend a trip the nearby town of Kappil where a lake meets the Arabian Sea right at the beach. It makes for a stunning view and is worth the short drive from the resort.