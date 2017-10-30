A cutesy café in Whitefield with quintessentially English vibes, head to Bloomsbury’s Cafe for dessert, quirky nibbles and a view of the London skyline.
Take A Trip To London Through This Cutesy Cafe And Dessert Heaven In Whitefield
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
What Is It?
A charming little café in Whitefield, this one is really called the Bloomsbury’s Boutique Café And Artisan Bakery. A chain of cafes, with the original in Abu Dhabi, I chanced upon this place and thankfully so. The café serves up old London favourites like Fish n Chips and Leek and Mushroom soup.
Who Is It For?
Perfect for a quick catch up session with your friends, a date or even some quiet time alone with your book, it’s a real old school café.
What Is The Ambience Like?
Exposed brick walls, the skyline of London {the Tower Bridge, the Gherkin and of course, the London Eye} painted on one of them, tea pots hanging from the ceiling and the trademark red telephone booth looming, it’s like you’re on Oxford Street. With light music in the background, comfy arm chairs {with floral patterns on them, like in Downton Abbey}, and the din of people chattering, it’s quite a cool place to hang out.
Must Eat
Potato Basket, that comes with chips, wedges and a lovely garlic mayo, fish n chips and pizzas. And of course, any {or all} of the dessert. Especially the crunchy walnut pie and double chocolate cake. Yum! Oh, and the Red Velvet cake slices that somehow seem more indulgent than a cup cake. But from the cup cake department, try the Cookies ‘n’ Cream. If you have space and a set of sweet teeth, the Sticky Toffee Pudding, which comes with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, is like a life balm.
How Was My Experience?
Service is a little slow, but the food is great. The fish was traditional and came with real tartare sauce and the Irish Lamb Stew will transport you to a pub in England, it’s that good. With potatoes, onion, thyme and soft chunks of lamb, my sister and I, mopped up every last bit of the stew with the accompanying garlic bread. We did wish it came with rice though. But made room for dessert! There’s a bevy of beverages too, but we stuck to classic coffee and hot chocolate – nothing extraordinary, but enjoyable all the same.
#LBBTip
You could really skip the food in favour of multiple desserts. We didn’t have space for the jar desserts or cupcakes, but they looked fantastic.
