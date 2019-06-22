Bring Sexy Back With Outfits From This Boutique In Whitefield

It is all about the back when it comes to blouses and dresses. Experiment with different cuts, styles and patterns with your blouses at Tagless Boutique located in Whitefield. Add a twist to your ethnic wear with backless blouses with tassels, patchwork and spaghetti straps made by the in house artisans. Rock the sangeet with pastel backless dresses with an embroidered top that would make you look like a diva. Pick one shoulder anarkalis made out of south cotton silk and add an edge to your traditional outfits.

Take your brunch look a notch up with the polka dot, one shoulder draped dress. The spaghetti strap corsets and halter neck blouses are my picks from this boutique. The sleeveless long dresses and halter neck maxis are suitable for a beach wedding or a holiday. The denim dress with low back tied with a bow is also a cute outfit for a sundowner or a brunch with the girls. Tagless Boutique is an expert in bringing to life the backless blouses and dresses and making everyone go "hey! desi girl" at events. You can visit the boutique by booking an appointment with them, and they'll work with your budget. Whatever be your blouse design, Tagless Boutique will bring it to life for you.

