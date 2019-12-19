Calling All Boys! Get Your Dose Of Breezy Summer Wear At This Store In Koramangala

Blue Tattooz is an all men’s only store in Koramangala (near the Maharaja signal). Not only do they have a variety of fabrics and apparel available, but they also do it at economical prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. For summer wear, they have great patterned shorts (we especially liked the floral prints) and cotton pants in light and dark colours. Their semi-formal and party shirts were available in Chinese and regular collars with quirky designs as well.



Their round-neck and collared T-shirts start from INR 400 making this store a great choice for comfort and your budget at the same time. Also find denim pants, checkered shirts (full and half sleeves), boxers and running tracks (didn’t we already tell you that this was a one-stop shop?). Once you shop here, we’re pretty sure you’ll be coming back for more. If you’re a girl and want to try some fun prints, we suggest trying their smaller sizes. Starting at INR 200, feel free to do your summer shopping here.

