Blue Tokai Coffee : From A Chatter Box To A Book Lover There Is Something For Everyone

The first thing that notices this place is your nose. One can smell the fresh roasted beans from far. The place is good for a single person to a few friends getting together and for family. Their outside sitting can be fun for those who love people watching. Ask the staff for recommendation, you won't be disappointed in their verity of hot and cold coffee. You can also buy coffee and brewing equipments from here. They have very limited but enough food selecting for every one. All day breakfasts are available and they also have options for vegans.