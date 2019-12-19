Sip On To Better Times As Blue Tokai Opens Up At WeWork On Infantry Road

It's open for all, whether you work out of WeWork or not. So plan those coffee dates soon and drop by here, as we know that you cannot say no to that perfectly made cuppa, brewed to your preference any time of the day. When we get the option to become a barista of our own accord by experimenting with the coffee filters, pressers, roasters, grinders and brewing methods, we’re sure this one’s going to be that creative outlet for the day! Find out your personal style or if this seems like too much of an effort, let the Blue Tokai baristas take over your requirements and make you a fresh mug full, to make you sigh on every sip.

They’ll also be stocking on an all-new menu that’s perfect for lunch meetings with options that are vegan and gluten-free! So if you’re being finicky about eating right (and flavourful) these days, you know you’ll be making trips here often. Got a client coming down or have a catch-up meeting with the boss? Take them along here for tempting snackables. They’ve also got the usual roasted coffee packs and other cool merchandise in case you want to buy.

