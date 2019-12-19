Been looking for that right bra? Blush in Indiranagar offers the ABC of bras, so that you have all your budget options under one roof.
Your One Stop Shop For Budget Bras At Blush In Indiranagar
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Feeling Sexy Forever
Down CMH Road in Indiranagar is a store that women from all over Bangalore go to, to take care of their intimate needs. From underwear to sleepwear, they have it all. But we particularly love them for their super range of budget bras. Strapless ones for your fancy bardots, deep-cuts for plunging neckline tops and dresses on Saturday nights, t-shirt bras for everyday-wear and sports bras for workout Wednesdays. In lovely laces, pop colours, beautiful basics and funky straps, Blush is a one-stop shop for all your bra needs.
Brand Conscious
Brands they house include Amante, Enamor, Lovable, Triumph, Hanes, Jockey and even budget and old favourite brand Juliet. They also have transparent straps {also sold separately}, silicon bras, silicon nipple protectors and pasties made of cloth {for one-time use only}. So when you’re in no mood to wear a bra, by all means opt for these. Basically when you’re in no mood to spend and could very well do without a luxury brand, Blush offers options that don’t break the bank. Apart from bras, they also have a variety of other underwear and maternity clothes including gowns, t-shirts and even jeans. Now that you know Indiranagar’s best kept secret, go tell all your friends about it too.
