Brands they house include Amante, Enamor, Lovable, Triumph, Hanes, Jockey and even budget and old favourite brand Juliet. They also have transparent straps {also sold separately}, silicon bras, silicon nipple protectors and pasties made of cloth {for one-time use only}. So when you’re in no mood to wear a bra, by all means opt for these. Basically when you’re in no mood to spend and could very well do without a luxury brand, Blush offers options that don’t break the bank. Apart from bras, they also have a variety of other underwear and maternity clothes including gowns, t-shirts and even jeans. Now that you know Indiranagar’s best kept secret, go tell all your friends about it too.