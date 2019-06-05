Cute Skirts For Work Or Dresses For A Cocktail, Hit Up This Store In Indiranagar For A Wardrobe Update

If you are looking for a range of casual and wedding wear all under one roof, then Blush in Indiranagar has got your back. Find some cute, long, cotton skirts in bright colours and block prints at Blush and pair it up with long kurtas or tank tops and you'd instantly be summer ready.

Not just kurtas, they also stock sarees, lehengas, and semi-stitched and unstitched dress materials. You can find embellished, dual tone salwar sets, crop top and skirt sets and also western wear at Blush. If you are busy or just not the kind who likes shopping, Blush also sells innerwear, nightwear, and leggings to make your shopping trip complete under one roof. They stock up major leading brands like Amante, Triumph, Juliet and ever favourite Jockey. For all those sexy backless dresses and blouses, they sell silicon bras and nipple patches which makes you look effortless while staying comfortable.

For a cocktail, sangeet or reception, pick from multiple options of long cocktail dresses with lace and pearl embellishments with different cuts and silhouettes for every body type. Blush located on CMH road in Indiranagar is an ultimate one stop shop for all your clothing needs plus they are budget friendly.

