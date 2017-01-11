Bobbi Brown Is Coming To You Through Nykaa.com And You Can Even Pre-Order

Yes, it’s rather expensive. But you can’t put a price on Bobbi Brown merch, right? That too when you can sit on your bed and order to your hearts content. Launching on the website on Thursday, January 12, the India Edit will feature long-wear eye pencils, correctors for those dark circles, blush-on shimmer to add some glitz to your daily look and of course long-lasting lipstick and that miracle foundation that doesn’t make you look cakey.

You can even pre-order right away. Now excuse us as we go wait by the door for our delivery to arrive.

Shop online here.