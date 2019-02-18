The Best Of Malnad Cuisine In The Heart Of Koramangala

Casual Dining

Bob's Bar

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Raheja Arcade, Ground Floor, 1, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The open-air space in the heart of Koramangala. Located in the famous Raheja Arcade. Serves Malnad cuisine. The Pork, Beef and Sea Food is amazing. I would highly recommend people to check out Bob's Bar right away!

What Could Be Better?

The Beverage menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

