The open-air space in the heart of Koramangala. Located in the famous Raheja Arcade. Serves Malnad cuisine. The Pork, Beef and Sea Food is amazing. I would highly recommend people to check out Bob's Bar right away!
The Best Of Malnad Cuisine In The Heart Of Koramangala
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The Beverage menu.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On Bob's Bar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Comments (0)