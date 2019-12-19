From Tractor Parts To Buckets, This Furniture Brand Will Turn Anything Into Home Decor

Sourcing raw material and components from Rajasthan, Chettinad and Kerala — Imaya and Komal get to work, crafting one-of-a-kind pieces that perk up your home. Scroll through their FB page and you’ll see furniture built out of reclaimed wood, artful wooden chests, a stool with cycle pedals for resting your feet, unconventional lamps, and bright red egg cartons that have been remade into shot glass holders. There’s also an eye-catching range of furniture made from metal and sheesham wood that you can order up.

We also spotted plenty of products that will quirk up your space. There are bar consoles made from the hoods of bright-red tractors, vintage-style chests of drawers, and lampshades made from overturned buckets. What we love is that, their prices have remained affordable. You can pick something from INR 100 onwards here. Just ping them on Insta or FB and they’ll customise your order to just what you want. BOHO Studio also plans to launch an online shopping portal soon.