Fam Jam? Book This Palace On An Island In Kochi, For An Amazing Vacation

Half an hour away from Kochi in Kerala is a dream vacation isle. Bolgatty Palace & Island Resort is a holiday island designed to make you feel like the entire place is just for you. The property has a main villa called the Bolgatty Palace which has four suite rooms, they also have six lake front cottages at INR 3,150, ten marina view suites at INR 5,000, two lake view suites and plenty of deluxe suites. There’s also a huge swimming pool with deck chairs by the side. The Bolgatty Palace Villa has a dining area, lounge, and a palace suite that looks like it’s straight out of a movie and will cost you only INR 13,000! It’s the perfect vacay destination if you’re a large group or a really big family.

Apart from the property itself being so amazing, they have plenty of activities you can opt for in the premises. Play golf, go bird watching, sign up for an ayurvedic massage or go swimming in their pool. They also have guided morning and evening walks, boating in the Kochi backwaters, and you can also watch ships entering the Kochi port! There’s so much to do in Kochi, that there’s no way anyone can complain about the holiday being boring. Go for a walking tour of Fort Kochi, head to the famous Jew Town, visit the Durbar Hall Art Gallery or even visit the Mattancherry Palace — all this is just ten minutes away, either by ferry or road!

