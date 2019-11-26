This Bollywood Themed Bar Offers Yum Mocktails With Yum Delicacies!

Angrezi Bollywood Bar & Kitchen seems like a nice place to chill out with your friends and loved ones! It has great Bollywood music to keep you stuck on the dance floor and also boasts of a unique ambience. This place is situated in Church Street and it also serves shisha. Moreover, they have indoor seating as well as open-air seating. Coming to the service, the staff members were quite friendly and cheerful. Apart from a few miscommunications, the behaviour of the waiters was quite good. Lastly, the food was good. I personally liked Jaipuri Bhindi, Cheese Mushroom Canopy, Rajasthani Lal Maas and Butter Chicken Pasta. However, the drinks weren't that impressive. There's a room for improvement when it comes to the cocktails and mocktails served at this place. Apart from that, I liked this place. You can have a good time out here. Worth a visit!