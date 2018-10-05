Unlimited Drinks & Comfort Food: Bar Bar Offers A Bombat Sunday Drunch

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Bar Bar

Banaglore, Karnataka
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Marketcity, Level 2, 3rd Cross Road, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bar Bar is the most underrated pubs in Bangalore. A hidden gem away from the hustle bustle of the city. The pub has introduced a Sunday buffet starting at INR 999 (plus taxes). Apart from the great spread, excellent service, and live music, it also organises some on-the-spot games to keep the kids engaged. Featuring a buffet that ‘walks and flows’, the experience includes a bar buffet (with unlimited cocktails, mocktails, and spirits) and a delectable selection of comfort food. And of course, a dessert selection that's drool-worthy.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

Bars

Bar Bar

Banaglore, Karnataka
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Marketcity, Level 2, 3rd Cross Road, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

image-map-default