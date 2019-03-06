Say Hello To Fabulous Modern Indian Cuisine On Indiranagar's 12th Main

Th restaurant is done up in tons of blues, whites and wooden accents, and offers really pretty al fresco as well as indoor seating. Coloured tiled floors, wooden furniture, pretty ceiling lamps and paintings on the wall — the restaurant makes for a nice setting. You can expect Indian cuisine with styles and flavours borrowed from the sub-continent. Gunpowder potatoes jostle for space with Andhra-style chicken and Prawns Koliwada will compete with tandoori gobi. Mains include everything from Aam Papad Paneer to Konkan Vegetable Curry and Mario’s Mango Prawns to classics such as Chicken Butter Masala and Dum Ki Nalli. At a glance, the restaurant environs and the menu don’t seem to match much — it looked more like cheery cafe, rather than a Indian cuisine restaurant. But we guess a casual dining atmosphere is nowadays the trendy thing to do, even when you are tucking into heavy duty food. For a full fledged review, watch this space!