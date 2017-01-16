Bombay Brasserrie Is Perfect For A Date Night As Well As For Those Who Love Desi Khana

We started with an assortment of papads served with a plethora of chutneys such as mango, tamarind, tomato and mint. Our Galawati Kebabs served on mini coin parathas, didn’t need dentures to be able to enjoy them, so soft they were. The Naga chilli chicken wings were to come with a kick of the bhoot jholokia, but wasn’t too spicy. But the Marathi Prawns {guys, Marathi is the language and not the region} are a must-have here — prawns stir fried in a spicy green chilli peanut mince and tempered with chillies and garnished with coconut flakes.

Our mains included Coast to Coast chicken curry, a South-style chicken cooked in a tomato gravy and spiked with mustard and curry leaves, to be mopped up with seeds studded mini rotis. While the kali daal was standard and the Chur Chur Paratha needed some ghee, we couldn’t get enough of the Mario’s Mango Prawns served with coconut rice. If you are looking for authentic regional dishes, then you are in the wrong place because most of the dishes here come with a fair bit of improvising. Oh, and the Pauwa cocktails served in actual quarter bottles deserve a mention too. Each of them come with chakhna. Our Nagpuri Santra {an orange, basil and vodka concoction} came with some spicy boiled chana.