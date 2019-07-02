Bombay Brassiere is known for its unique Bombay fusion food and their cute quirky cocktails. The ambience and decor are just so delightful. The service is really fast and the food is beyond delicious but overpriced. For a calm and peaceful lunch with your friends or family, this is the perfect place.
Bombay Fusion Food And Quirky Cocktails At This Stunning Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
