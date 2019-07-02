Bombay Fusion Food And Quirky Cocktails At This Stunning Restaurant

Casual Dining

Bombay Brasserie

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
2989-B, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bombay Brassiere is known for its unique Bombay fusion food and their cute quirky cocktails. The ambience and decor are just so delightful. The service is really fast and the food is beyond delicious but overpriced. For a calm and peaceful lunch with your friends or family, this is the perfect place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

