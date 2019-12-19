Bring The Forest Home With Bonsai Trees From This Garden Store

Mini-trees add some Japanese charm to your interiors -- and bonsai plants are a brilliant way of bringing some style to your home. If you're looking for a place to buy the best bonsai plants in the city, Bonsai Mane is the place to go to. Find everything from ficus plants in formal, upright styles to slanting (shakan) bonsai and even sekijoju (root over rock) styles. Prices start from INR 1,000 and can go up depending on the type of bonsai.

It doesn't just end at buying though: keeping a bonsai tree is as much an art as making a painting of one, so make sure to check out all the accessories that go along with it, like wires, pots, moss and tools. And if you want to learn how to take care of your plant, speak to Ajai, the owner. He will give you insights on how to maintain a bonsai - be it shaping, styling or wiring. So go ahead and live that happy, green dream you've always wanted!