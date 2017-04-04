This Pub Wins For Bar Food, Daily Happy Hours & Beer Towers For Just INR 640

We kicked things off with our favourite — the bacon wrapped sausages {or prawns, if you like}. And with the perfectly crisp bacon encasing the well done sausages, it remains in the top spot. Other beloveds include the Jalapeno Cheese Bites, old-school Chilli Cheese Toast and Butter Garlic Prawns — juicy and oozing flavour. We liked that it wasn’t just a sauce poured over the prawns but that it was really well marinated in the butter and garlic. Naturally, when there’s Chilli Chicken, you order it. And we were not disappointed. It was just as crisp and spicy as we’d expected. We did try the Chilli Pork, and while it was tasty, my dining companion and I found it way too spicy. Luckily, the soothing Bourbon Sour {a delightful cocktail of bourbon, egg white, bitters and lemon}, was at hand to save her. And my Hot Buttered Rum with dark rum, butter, demerara and hot water, rescued my flaming tongue. Phew!