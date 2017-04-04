Lavelle Road’s ever-crowded watering hole, Bootlegger, has finally branched out to Indiranagar, and it’s bigger, better and just as much an English pub as ever.
This Pub Wins For Bar Food, Daily Happy Hours & Beer Towers For Just INR 640
Shortcut
Chow Down
Bacon-Wrapped Sausages, Butter Garlic Prawn, Pepperoni Pizza and Asian Zing Wings
Sip On
Hot Buttered Rum, Bourbon Sour
Winning For
These guys have taken on a large space but manage to keep it cosy, channeling those quintessential English pub vibes. Plus, beer towers {makes for 8-10 glasses} for just INR 640 and happy hours everyday.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Replicating the all-wooden set up from the original on Lavelle Road, this one too is like your corner pub, with benches and tables dotting the dual-level space. There’s of course a bar area to hover around and chat. Plus, high tables for those looking to drink and nibble rather than have a sit-down meal. We love the rock music from the 80s and 90s that adds to the vibes.
Being English
We kicked things off with our favourite — the bacon wrapped sausages {or prawns, if you like}. And with the perfectly crisp bacon encasing the well done sausages, it remains in the top spot. Other beloveds include the Jalapeno Cheese Bites, old-school Chilli Cheese Toast and Butter Garlic Prawns — juicy and oozing flavour. We liked that it wasn’t just a sauce poured over the prawns but that it was really well marinated in the butter and garlic. Naturally, when there’s Chilli Chicken, you order it. And we were not disappointed. It was just as crisp and spicy as we’d expected. We did try the Chilli Pork, and while it was tasty, my dining companion and I found it way too spicy. Luckily, the soothing Bourbon Sour {a delightful cocktail of bourbon, egg white, bitters and lemon}, was at hand to save her. And my Hot Buttered Rum with dark rum, butter, demerara and hot water, rescued my flaming tongue. Phew!
Slice Of Italy
Pizzas come thin-crust and with just the amount of cheese you can enjoy. We liked that they don’t skinch on toppings — in our case pepperoni. Asian Zing Wings are sweet and spicy, and make the perfect match for chilled beer, but do leave room for mains such as Bangers and Mash, Fish ‘n’ Chips and some interesting Meals In Bowls. We loaded up too much on nibbles and failed at both mains and dessert. So, Bacardi-Spiked Truffle Cake, see you next time!
So, We're Thinking...
With great prices, a vast offering and happy hours everday from noon to 6pm, we’ll be back. More so because we missed trying the tempting English Breakfast.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
