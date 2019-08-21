Try Pan Asian Breakfast At This Place In Koramangala

We have experienced English and American Breakfasts, but Pan Asian Breakfast is a concept which can be devoured. Noodle Panda is one such place where they serve amazing Pan Asian Breakfast including cuisines from Vietnam, Japan and Thailand. Bahn Hi is a Vietnamese dish that comes in a chewy bread and delicious veggies in the sandwich, in a mild flavour. It has eggs, meat and vegetarian variants. Granola infused with yoghurt/milk is an on go dish. Japanese omelette is one of the best had, which goes very well with soy sauce. Japanese pancakes are fluffy and amazing, better than western pancakes, topped with berry sauce and not the regular maple syrup. Teriyaki Chicken sausage is also a must-try. The Tea collection here is amazing. One can come here just for the tea. Butterfly Bluepea tea is a classic made with blue chickpea flower. The mint candy green tea is refreshing and awesome. The idea of how amazing the teas are can be described for another 100 pages, from the presentation to the taste and the freshness we get after that. It's a fantastic experience.