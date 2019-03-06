Bouldering In Hampi? We Tell You Exactly Where And How

The boulder area is on the other side of Hampi, and there are boats that you can take to get there. The ideal place to stay would be The Goan Corner since it’s closer to the boulder area and they also hire crash pads that you can take for your climb. You can also ask for two local climbers, Jerry and Tom’s shop where you can buy or hire any other basic equipment you may need. We suggest you go during November, December or January as this is climbing season owing to them being the coolest time of year and you won’t get caught in any rain while being halfway up a boulder!