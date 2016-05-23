LBBPicks: Boutique Hotels In Bangalore Under INR 3,000

Located in the Central Business District, you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to shopping, eating, partying or even plugging in and working if you choose to stay at this boutique hotel. Rooms are really star level with all amenities ranging from AC and in-room tea/coffee making to WiFi and mini bars. We do love that the rooms are all set up a bit differently from each other, giving it a more personal touch. Wooden and warm, it’s great for long stays as you won’t feel too much like you’re in a hotel.

Where: 9, St Mark Road

Price: INR 2,870 upwards

Contact: +91 9739888804

Find out more about them here.