We all love to live in luxury, don’t we? But then again we all love to not spend too much money on it! Lucky for those shoe-string budget travellers though, boutique hotels are all the rage. Not quite your star hotels but not your Bed ‘n’ Breakfast types either, these charming hotels have the distinction of bridging the luxe and budget factor beautifully. And here’s our pick of top five in Bangalore that’ll give you the cushy stay without having you break the bank.
#LBBPicks: Boutique Hotels In Bangalore Under INR 3,000
Laika Premium Boutique Hotel
Just off the buzzing MG Road, this one will get you thinking like its tagline – Call It Home. Quiet, cosy and with the comforts of a hotel, Laika offers rooms decked out in predominantly earthy hues but with pops of colour. With WiFi {we need that more than anything nowadays!}, laundry services and some lung space in the charming garden, we’d almost move in for a break ourselves!
Where: 51/24, Rathna Avenue, Richmond Road
Price: INR 2,600 upwards
Contact: 080 6134 4778
9 Marks Inn
Located in the Central Business District, you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to shopping, eating, partying or even plugging in and working if you choose to stay at this boutique hotel. Rooms are really star level with all amenities ranging from AC and in-room tea/coffee making to WiFi and mini bars. We do love that the rooms are all set up a bit differently from each other, giving it a more personal touch. Wooden and warm, it’s great for long stays as you won’t feel too much like you’re in a hotel.
Where: 9, St Mark Road
Price: INR 2,870 upwards
Contact: +91 9739888804
Yogi-sthaan
Essentially for the yogis among you, the stay here will transport you to a fairy land. More so with light blue and white dominating the space, and breezy curtains fluttering across ceiling to floor windows. There’s quite a few options from the basic Garden Room to the more luxury Light Room for longer stays. It’s really all about the ambience here so hammocks, low seating, airy rooms and large open spaces is what you’ll get. And you’re unlikely to complain when you’re leaving.
Where: 89, 11th Cross Road, Stage 1, Indiranagar
Price: INR 2,000 upwards
Contact: +91 8040914888
Aurick Boutique Hotel
Chic, cosy and clean, you’ll enjoy staying at this hotel. Pick from four kinds of accommodation including Executive and Premium Rooms. Want to up the game a bit? Stay at the Aurick Luxury Suite with mood lighting and a home theatre system, in addition to the usual WiFi, AC and mini bar set-up. OH! They also have a lounge bar named Brew and an interesting restaurant called Maori, serving Indo-Pacific food.
Where: 598, 15th Cross, 35th Main, 6th Phase, JP Nagar
Price: INR 2,850 upwards
Contact: 080 49011000
Treebo Mayflower Hayz Boutique
Homely and adequate, you can expect to be in the thick of things if you pick Mayflower Hayz. This modern hotel has spacious rooms with daily housekeeping as well. While it is in a residential area and is therefore quiet, you only need to step out for all the action – from shopping to clubbing.
Where: 1/2C, Hayes Road, Off Residency Road, Richmond Town
Price: INR 2,706 upwards
Contact: +91 8553835452
