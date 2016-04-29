Brahma Karma: A Jaipur Clothing And Home Textiles Brand For Hand Block Printing

Originating from Jaipur, Brahma Karma takes the fine art of hand block printing and beautifully applies it to a range of products – from sarees to boxers, totes, and, even, shoes.
It’s hard to be in Rajasthan and not be enthralled by the textiles, colours, and designs. And so, Swati Sharma, who grew up in the State, found herself charmed by the work of its craftsmen. She went on to pursue a postgraduate course in crafts and design and found herself exploring the country’s rich indigenous textile traditions and travelling to various craft clusters. At the end of it, she had found her true love – hand block printing. Sharma confesses that the hand block printing tradition fascinates her the most because it lends fabrics with a unique charm and dimension. Through the years, she has developed her own set of block print designs that appeal to modern sensibilities.
To truly get a feel of the sheer range of products that Sharma designs, take a look at Brahma Karma’s Instagram account. You’ll spot everything under the sun – in terms of clothing and home linens – there. For the ladies, there are gorgeous sarees {each piece elegantly blends a host of colours}, shirt dresses, swishy skirts, and monochrome pleated pants that pair beautifully with their range of crop tops. The men can pick out printed shirts, scarves, and colourful pocket squares and golf caps.
The tiny tots can look stylish too with Brahma Karma’s range of dresses, shirts, nightwear and shorts. The brand also makes adorable hair accessories {the ones that look like vintage telephones stole our hearts}. For the home, you’ll get traditional dohars, bed spreads, and quilts. And finally, you can complete your shopping experience with totes, backpacks, and a range of vibrant fabric shoes that feature classic designs.
Where: You can find Brahma Karma’s products at Cannanore, First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Whitefield
Price: INR 1,650 onwards
