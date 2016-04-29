Brahma Karma: A Jaipur Clothing And Home Textiles Brand For Hand Block Printing

To truly get a feel of the sheer range of products that Sharma designs, take a look at Brahma Karma’s Instagram account. You’ll spot everything under the sun – in terms of clothing and home linens – there. For the ladies, there are gorgeous sarees {each piece elegantly blends a host of colours}, shirt dresses, swishy skirts, and monochrome pleated pants that pair beautifully with their range of crop tops. The men can pick out printed shirts, scarves, and colourful pocket squares and golf caps.

The tiny tots can look stylish too with Brahma Karma’s range of dresses, shirts, nightwear and shorts. The brand also makes adorable hair accessories {the ones that look like vintage telephones stole our hearts}. For the home, you’ll get traditional dohars, bed spreads, and quilts. And finally, you can complete your shopping experience with totes, backpacks, and a range of vibrant fabric shoes that feature classic designs.

Where: You can find Brahma Karma’s products at Cannanore, First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Whitefield

Price: INR 1,650 onwards