The iconic spot doesn’t need any introduction. One of Bangalore’s best south Indian breakfasts can be eaten here and that too all under INR 100.
Idlis, Vada And Filter Coffee: Breakfast Is Served At Brahmin's Coffee Bar
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Nearest Metro Station: National College
Shortcut
Chow Down
Idly and Vada
Sip On
Coffee
Winning For
Its iconic status among old-school South Indian breakfast places, and the food, of course.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Best described as a no-frills place which offers only standing space, the sense of old-school charm and nostalgia is what will strike you about this breakfast joint.
I Am Legend
Even before you notice the almost-hidden and faded signboard announcing the destination, the crowd in front of the place, busy polishing off plates of idlis and vadas, is what will indicate that you’ve arrived. Inspite of its limited menu {they only serve 3-4 dishes, apart from tea and coffee}, Brahmin’s Coffee Bar is an all-time favourite for South Indian breakfasts and said to be a rite of Passage for newcomers in the city.
Gaining quite an iconic standing over the past 50 years since it was started by KV Nagesh Rao {in 1965}, the store is currently managed by his sons and grandson, with every family member contributing in their own way. In fact, Nagesh Rao’s wife, KN Saraswathi {who is over 80 years old} still looks into the preparation of the chutney, which they are noted for.
House Specials
Idli and vada, served with their famous coconut chutney {made with a tinge of mint} is what you should try here. While they don’t serve sambar, make most of the unlimited chutney and tuck in. Soft and fluffy, the idlis almost melt in your mouth. One bite into the vada is all it will take to bowl you over. Super crispy on the outside and soft inside, the vadas here come with tiny coconut chunks in them and go rather well with the chutney. Equally popular are their Khara Bath and Kesari Bath. We might just consider it a crime if you leave the place without having their legendary coffee. Breakfasts here invariably ends with a glass of their frothy, strong filter coffee.
So, We're Thinking...
When it’s Brahmin’s Coffee Bar in question, you just can’t stop at one visit. Be it for the idli and chutney or the coffee, repeated visits are inevitably bound to happen.
