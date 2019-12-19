Even before you notice the almost-hidden and faded signboard announcing the destination, the crowd in front of the place, busy polishing off plates of idlis and vadas, is what will indicate that you’ve arrived. Inspite of its limited menu {they only serve 3-4 dishes, apart from tea and coffee}, Brahmin’s Coffee Bar is an all-time favourite for South Indian breakfasts and said to be a rite of Passage for newcomers in the city.

Gaining quite an iconic standing over the past 50 years since it was started by KV Nagesh Rao {in 1965}, the store is currently managed by his sons and grandson, with every family member contributing in their own way. In fact, Nagesh Rao’s wife, KN Saraswathi {who is over 80 years old} still looks into the preparation of the chutney, which they are noted for.