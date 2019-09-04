Bramha Brews: New Microbrewery With Pretty Ambience & Fancy Cocktails

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

Brahma Brews

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35/38, Opp. Brigade Palm Springs, 24th Main Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Firstly a beautiful place with a different seating area. The ambience is amazing and the service is very professional and friendly. We visited for lunch at Brahma Brews and tried a few dishes which were damn nice. * Peri Peri Fries * Cheese Garlic Breads * Alfredo Pasta * Milky Way Cake - This is one delicious dessert and can have this all day. The cocktails are the show stopper. They are quite strong and one of the best. Kudos to the Mixologist.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Breweries

Brahma Brews

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35/38, Opp. Brigade Palm Springs, 24th Main Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default