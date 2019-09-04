Bramha Brews: New Microbrewery With Pretty Ambience & Fancy Cocktails

Firstly a beautiful place with a different seating area. The ambience is amazing and the service is very professional and friendly. We visited for lunch at Brahma Brews and tried a few dishes which were damn nice. * Peri Peri Fries * Cheese Garlic Breads * Alfredo Pasta * Milky Way Cake - This is one delicious dessert and can have this all day. The cocktails are the show stopper. They are quite strong and one of the best. Kudos to the Mixologist.