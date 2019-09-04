Firstly a beautiful place with a different seating area. The ambience is amazing and the service is very professional and friendly. We visited for lunch at Brahma Brews and tried a few dishes which were damn nice. * Peri Peri Fries * Cheese Garlic Breads * Alfredo Pasta * Milky Way Cake - This is one delicious dessert and can have this all day. The cocktails are the show stopper. They are quite strong and one of the best. Kudos to the Mixologist.
Bramha Brews: New Microbrewery With Pretty Ambience & Fancy Cocktails
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1850
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
