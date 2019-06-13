Lush Resto Cafe is the best hangout place in the locality. You get all major Cuisine like Chinese, North Indian, Continental & Cafe under one roof. Interiors are many high standards than regular ones. Cafe has encouraged much cozy & decor interiors which were eye-catching. They have a good number of seating with really pretty and attractive Interior. The menu had many options like Soups, Salads, Starters, Pasta, Sandwiches, Burgers, Main Course, Indian, Chinese, Bread, Rice, Mojitos, Ice Cream Soda, Smoothies, Thick Shakes, Healthy Juices, Iced Tea, Cold Coffee & Hot Beverages. There are some more many other dishes out of the menu. Overall it's a cool & simple place to hang out with friends & families.
This New Cafe Has A Hold Of All Of Major Cuisines With Pretty Interiors
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything seems perfect.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
