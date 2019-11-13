Catching A Flight? Visit This Outlet For Freshly Baked Croissant, Pastries & More!

Getting off at the Departure and bidding goodbye can be heartbreaking. And then suddenly you smell the goodness of freshly baked stuff. Look Around and You could see Brea Roti-, one of the first when it comes to setting up a Live Bakery in Bangalore International Airport. They serve Bangalore's first Brea Roti- A Fluffy, Crusty Goodness, Crispy outside and Warm and Soft Butterfilled Centre Inside. How comforting it is. The Brea Roti-can be served in classic form with a cup of coffee or tea. Or if you want it to make fancy add different toppings like dark chocolate chips, strawberry or berries to go with it. Along with that they also serve a plethora of freshly baked goodness like Croissant, Calzone, Quiche, Danish, Brioche, Doblegat, Pastries and many more. And if you still need more options they also have selected cookies to bring back your nostalgic childhood and the Old Bangalore Bakeries to take away in a tin box. I bet you won't return an empty stomach once you visit them and the owners are really friendly and enthusiastic when you ask them about their entire product range.