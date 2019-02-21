This Place Does Bread Infused Dishes That Are Bread-y Awesome!

Food Trucks

Bready Steady Go

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

172, Kavi Lakshmeesha Road, VV Puram, Basavanagudi, Bangalore

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bready Steady Go makes bread Infused recipes. Their signature dish called the boat pizza combo is basically Mexican pizza with Garlic bread and is to die for!

What Could Be Better?

Seating arrangement can be better.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets, Kids

