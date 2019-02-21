Bready Steady Go makes bread Infused recipes. Their signature dish called the boat pizza combo is basically Mexican pizza with Garlic bread and is to die for!
This Place Does Bread Infused Dishes That Are Bread-y Awesome!
Food Trucks
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: National College
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Seating arrangement can be better.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets, Kids
Comments (0)