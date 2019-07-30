Breakfast & Coffee To Kick Start The Weekend At One Of The Oldest Coffee Shop!

Indian coffee house is one of the oldest coffee shops in Bangalore. Very warm welcoming servers very well dressed up with their signature turbans and always welcoming you with a smile. Saturday mornings can be spent well by walking around the empty roads of Church Street which otherwise would be crowded. It would also be a good time for photography if you are into doing portraits or street photography in general. Once you are done with your adventures with bending light, you can satisfy your hunger. The coffee shop is quite old but that's exactly what makes it special. Good food and most importantly the filter coffee would kickstart your Saturday the right way. Masala Dose, Kara bath, egg omelette and mutton cutlets are finger-licking good and filter coffee definitely to end with a good breakfast.