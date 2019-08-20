South Indian Breakfast Done Right At Taaza Thindi

Taaza Thindi serves one of the best breakfast in the city. The cost of all varieties on the menu are very less compared to other restaurants. It is a budget-friendly hotel and super hygienic. You also need to bring your own tiffen in case you need a parcel. They do not use plastic. This is one of the best initiative taken by them. The place is always crowded and the taste of the food is immensely unique. They have varieties of Dosa, Idly, Kesari, Upma, vada, etc. all for a very reasonable price. The service is also quick and friendly. They have chutney counter outside the self-service place.