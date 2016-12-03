Go Breakfast-Hopping At Malleswaram's Legendary South Indian Joints

Located on the bustling 8th cross, this joint is another crispy dosa heaven. Their Chow Chow Bhath and perfectly crunchy vadas are legendary too. We love that the sambar here gives an extra-spicy kick that will have you craving for more! Don’t forget the filter coffee, of course. The service here has changed to self-service which means jostling for space in a sea of people to reach out for your plate of perfection, but it’s definitely worth it. Veterans say that the quality has gone down over the years, but it still remains iconic to us and we stand by that here.