Pancakes To Bagels: Five Places To Tuck Into Giant Breakfasts In Indiranagar

From cereals to granola and pancakes (chocolate chip, banana and bacon) to breakfast bagels (cream cheese, smoked salmon, tenderloin and mustard), you will be spoilt for choice here. Plus, an entire section dedicated to eggs done in styles such as fried (with bacon and parmesan or chorizo or sausage and more), omelettes (smoked pimento and jalapeños and English Cheddar anyone?) served with hash brown, grilled tomatoes and toast. Don’t forget to go through their elaborate section on teas and single origin coffees from all over the world.