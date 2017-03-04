Nutella Pancakes And Prawn Omelettes: Kalyan Nagar Is Our New Favourite Breakfast Hangout

Located on Nehru Road in Kammanahalli, this steakhouse has an all-day breakfast on offer. If you are looking to go light, you can stick with the classic pancakes and honey combo. However, if you think you need to eat like royalty, then, the King’s Breakfast that includes unlimited eggs, salami, bacon, sausages, and bread is a great option. So is the Queen’s Breakfast that has all that the King’s brekkie offers minus the bacon.