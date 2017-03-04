Those who declared that breakfast was the most important meal of the day, weren’t kidding. And if you are looking for a spectacular, energy-filled start to the day, then head over to Kalyan Nagar. Oreo Waffles, Nutella Pancakes, Eggs Benedict, bacon, and crispy toasts are all part of the {non-Indian} breakfast spread here. Eat on!
Nutella Pancakes And Prawn Omelettes: Kalyan Nagar Is Our New Favourite Breakfast Hangout
LBB's Loving
OvenTreats
Reader's Vote
BYLI
The Chocolate Heaven
When you want to start off your day on a sweet, sweet note, come here. This breezy cafe serves up decadent versions of waffles and pancakes. You can dig your fork into Belgian Chocolate Waffles, Oreo Waffles, and Nutella Pancakes. Pair these with steaming cups of coffee. Or their slurpy Italian Hot Chocolate {they even have one with a brownie dunked in it}.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
BYLI - Bet You Love It!
You can look forward to a magnanimous breakfast at this popular cafe. Their ‘egg’cellent selection of dishes includes the HRBR Chicken {an open omelette that includes cheese, coriander, and tomatoes}. There’s also the Big BYLI Breakfast where you can gorge on eggs with chicken salami, hash browns, chicken sausages and toast. French toasts and croissants are part of the menu too.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Connie’s
Located on Nehru Road in Kammanahalli, this steakhouse has an all-day breakfast on offer. If you are looking to go light, you can stick with the classic pancakes and honey combo. However, if you think you need to eat like royalty, then, the King’s Breakfast that includes unlimited eggs, salami, bacon, sausages, and bread is a great option. So is the Queen’s Breakfast that has all that the King’s brekkie offers minus the bacon.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Rasta S02E01
Swing by this spacious cafe for a stellar start to the day. The breakfast section features sausages and Italian Frittatas {made with four eggs}. But we’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on the Rasta Special Breakfast that comes with eggs, chicken ham and sausages, fruits and OJ. These come along with fresh muffins and toast. You can pair this with a cold coffee or choose one of their health drinks {fresh carrot juice and the likes}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
OvenTreats
Want breakfast at lunch? Not a problem! Head to this cosy cafe for their brekkie treats {available till 6 pm}. The Belt Buster is a top pick with customers. And comes with bacon, eggs, beans, chicken sausages, hash browns, grilled tomatoes, and toast. Their waffle and pancake offerings look inviting too. The selection includes waffles with Brulee orange and the pancakes come in double chocolate, spice raisin, and orange ricotta versions.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Cafe Thulp
In one of the bylanes of Kamanahalli, Cafe Thulp dishes out plenty of breakfast treats. Best if you are looking for a late breakfast {after 11am}, you can choose between cinnamon rolls and pancakes. The Frogs In Heaven features French brioche toast doused in either a banana caramel or a cinnamon syrup. There’s also the Morning Benediction where you get two delicately poached eggs along with cheese sauce, grilled ham, and English muffins.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Rocket Pizza & Grill
Just launched, Rocket Pizza & Grill serves up a hearty breakfast. There’s the usual pancakes and waffles and you can also look forward to the Eggs Florentine and Parsi-style eggs here. You can finish up with piping hot cups of coffee or tea {served at INR 99 per cup}.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Comments (0)