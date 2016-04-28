These Breakfast Places In Whitefield Will Kick Start Your Day In Style

Looks like restaurants and cafes in Whitefield have gotten the memo on the importance of a good breakfast. After all, the first meal of the day has the power to get you all pumped up and ready to take on the world. And if you are in  Whitefield, you work towards that goal by gorging on plates of made-to-order eggs, fresh breads accompanied by bacon and sausages, golden masala dosas,  fluffy idlis, and parathas layered with butter. LBB lists the must-visit breakfast spots in Whitefield.

Kapoor’s Cafe

Boondock Bistro

Egg Factory

An eggcellent breakfast greets you here. From creamy, scrambled eggs served with toast and butter to Plain Jane boiled eggs and egg parathas – it is possible to ‘roz khao ande’ at this  much-loved establishment.

Where: 120-A3, 3rd Road, Santosh Tower, EPIP Area, Whitefield

Price: INR 700 for two

Contact: 080 41289056

Timings: 8am onwards

Boondock Bistro

Their weekend breakfast menu includes all the ingredients needed to make a king’s feast. They’ve got The Hangover platter that comes with eggs, bacon, ham, baked beans, hash browns, sauteed mushrooms and a whole lot of other things. There’s also classic English and American Breakfasts on offer.

Where: Sundari Armadale, Prestige Ozone, Ozone Entrance Road, Whitefield

Price: INR 900 for two

Contact: 080 41159207

Timings: 11am onwards

M Cafe

Like your breakfast to come with a side of indulgence? Then, head to this sunny cafe at the Bengaluru Marriott. You can choose the American Breakfast that comes with eggs done just the way you like them, hash browns, sauteed mushrooms, fresh fruits, and a piping hot beverage. If you prefer an Indian brekkie, you can choose between aloo parathas, puri bhaji, or masala dosa that troop in with a glass of thick lassi.

Where: 8th Road, EPIP Zone, Whitefield

Price: INR 1,800 for two

Contact: 080 49435000

Timings: 6am onwards

Cafe Noir

On a weekday, you can swing by for one of their sandwiches, that come with fillings like roast beef, gooey cheese, fresh veggies, or, even, smoked salmon. If you are stopping by during the weekend, you can sink your teeth into a Parisian breakfast that includes homemade baguettes or sugary brioche, made-to-order eggs, fresh fruits, and a cup of your favourite hot beverage.

Where: Ground Floor, Food Court, Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Whitefield and VR Bengaluru, 60/2, ITPL Main Rd, Whitefield

Price: INR 1,000 for two

Contact: 080 67266099

Timings: 10.30am – 10.30pm

Whitefield Social

Their breakfast offerings have gotten plenty of love from patrons {including us, you can read all about it here}. Dig your fork into trays piled with saddlebags {pancakes that come strapped with bacon, chicken sausages, and fried eggs…Slurp!}, blueberry pancakes, or French toast and you’ll start the day on a happy note.

Where: 29, Ground Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield Road, Mahadevpura

Price: INR 750 for two

Contact: 080 40515253

Timings: 9am onwards

Suryawanshi

If you want a no-frills breakfast that bursts with flavour, try this Maharashtrian restaurant. On the menu are options like Sabudana Vada, Kheema Pav, Egg Burji and Misal Pav that you can wash down with a glass of piping, hot tea. On weekends, they have Kande Pohe too.

Where: 2nd Floor, Santosh Tower, 3rd Road, adjacent to EPIP bus stop, EPIP, Whitefield

Price: INR 300 for two

Contact: +91 9738019048

Timings: 9.15am – 11am

Masala Chai

A popular hangout in these parts, Masala Chai is perfect for when you want to combine a hearty breakfast with a catch-up session with your pals. You can go with something as basic as rusk and move onto more appetising treats like stuffed omelettes, Cheesy French Toast, and Masala Maggi.

Where: G05 Brigade Metropolis, Gorudacharpalya, Whitefield

Price: INR 250 for two

Contact: +91 7022939223

Timings: 10am onwards

Kapoor’s Cafe

Keep calm and don’t count the calories as you wolf down plates of Puri Aloo, Kachori Chole, and Chole Bhature. Anything you pick will go perfectly with your glass of chaas or chilled lassi.

Where: Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, inside Gurukul Compound, Thubrahalli, Whitefield

Price: INR 500 for two

Contact: 080 32559411

Timings: 10am onwards

