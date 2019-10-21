Having a relaxed Sunday morning? Walk no further than Glen's bakehouse for a chilled out and lazy breakfast. Choose from waffles to pancakes to eggs to salami and indulge in some hot chocolate too. Overall, this place is just perfect a date night as well. So, visit this cafe asap!
Sunday Breakfast Plans? Pop By This Cute Little Bakehouse Now!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Under ₹500
Bae, Big Group
