Sunday Breakfast Plans? Pop By This Cute Little Bakehouse Now!

Bakeries

Glen's Bakehouse

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

297, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Having a relaxed Sunday morning? Walk no further than Glen's bakehouse for a chilled out and lazy breakfast. Choose from waffles to pancakes to eggs to salami and indulge in some hot chocolate too. Overall, this place is just perfect a date night as well. So, visit this cafe asap!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

