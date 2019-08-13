Bookmark This Place In Bellandur For A Killer Breakfast!

Must try: All-time English breakfast and all the breakfast that is served here are tasty. Egg omelette, garlic breadsticks with cheesy dip, soo cheesy pizza, veg extravaganza pizza, non-veg pizzas, sparkling blue, chocolate milkshake, virgin mojito. One of the most attractive things about Pepe's Pizza is that the breakfast that’s served apart from pizzas and other starters. The English breakfast that includes mashed potatoes, sausages, mushrooms, poached eggs and toasted bread is the best. They also have vast varieties of breakfast served that is cooked perfectly and served well. The pizza is delicious, the soo cheesy pizza is topped with 10 types of cheese and the first bite of the warm pizza and cheese stimulates our taste buds and we are hooked. The veg extravaganza is filled with mushrooms, corn and other vegetables enhancing the flavour.