Brew Stories And Memories At This Brewery In Jayanagar

Brew Meister has been one of the popular places to chill around in Jayanagar. It's not only popular among the college kids, but also has a reputation among the adults. Coming to the ambience, the place was quite beautiful. Brew Meister has 2 floors. The top floor is an open terrace which is beautiful during the evenings. The lower floor has open seating as well as dim lit interiors with amazing decor. Secondly, the service was quite good. Even though the dishes took a long time to come from the kitchen due to the weekend rush, whatever was served to us was freshly prepared. Moreover, the staff members were very courteous and well behaved. The food and the beverages were quite tasty and scrumptious. A few of the dishes I personally loved and can totally recommend are- Butter Garlic Prawns, Coriander Chilli Chicken, Chicken Poppers with Eggs, Green Thai Curry and Chicken Tikka. Overall, the experience was good.