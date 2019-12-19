Watch Out For This New Brewery In HSR Layout

Brother Barley! Glad to hear, finally HSR has the first brewery, Brother Barley Brewing Company in my neighbourhood, Last weekend I tried this place with my bunch of buddies. Ambience : The ambience is good with nice rooftop with lots of lamp posts and decor items. Since it has so many seating options to choose from. It has huge indoor seating capacity as well. A pretty decent place to grab a beer with buddies and hang out with dear ones and loved ones. Beers: Six beers on the tap including seasonal Mango beer. Food: Good bar snacks well go with Beers. Some starters are pretty decent followed by Main Course and Desserts. Service and Staff : Altogether it's a complete good place to spend a good hour's. A good place to hang out with friends in HSR. Visit for experience the rooftop chilling environment in three story place. Cheers to Brothers Barley Team.