First of all the location is great because it's literally in the heart of Bangalore. The ambience is something I really liked. ShakesBierre has some great paintings and interesting walls which makes it cool for people to take great pictures. As the name suggests, it is a brewpub and they have around 6 types of beers. One of which we tried and liked it as well. Coming to the food we tried the Devilled Eggs which was okayish. The Murgh Angaar is a must try. It was a very well made chicken starter that was absolutely stunning. Lamb Koobideh was a great lamb starter. You can also find quite a few options for pizza's here. D'agnello a lamb pizza is what we opted for and it was a good one. This place is great to hang out with a big group of friends as it is very spacious and has a lot of places to move around too.
Brewery With A Funky & A Fun Ambience In The Heart Of The City!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
I felt the food options in the menu was a little limited compared to a lot of other places in Bangalore who usually have a range of options.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
