Brewery With A Funky & A Fun Ambience In The Heart Of The City!

First of all the location is great because it's literally in the heart of Bangalore. The ambience is something I really liked. ShakesBierre has some great paintings and interesting walls which makes it cool for people to take great pictures. As the name suggests, it is a brewpub and they have around 6 types of beers. One of which we tried and liked it as well. Coming to the food we tried the Devilled Eggs which was okayish. The Murgh Angaar is a must try. It was a very well made chicken starter that was absolutely stunning. Lamb Koobideh was a great lamb starter. You can also find quite a few options for pizza's here. D'agnello a lamb pizza is what we opted for and it was a good one. This place is great to hang out with a big group of friends as it is very spacious and has a lot of places to move around too.