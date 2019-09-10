A Microbrewery With Shakespeare Theme & Amazing Drinks!

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Shakesbierre is the beautiful microbrewery which has the concept of Shakespearean era.The brewery is intricately designed, with every corner speaking a story.  They have 3 floors with dining floor, dance floor and rooftop. They have over 150 varieties of foods and one hundred drinks on the menu. The ambience is lively and gorgeous on rooftop. Their beers are good to start with.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default