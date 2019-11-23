Whether it’s your wedding or you are a bridesmaid, makeup artists are always life saviours. They fake that J.Lo glow, they transform you into Rapunzel on even bad hair days and they keep you relaxed as you get ready! If you are scouring a list of bridal makeup artists who are the best in their skills and business in Bangalore, and here is who we think should be on your speed dial.
Shaadi Scenes: 7 Bridal Makeup Artists In Bangalore To Put On Your Speed Dial
Gouri Kapur Make-up
If a celebrity MUA makes you feel at home, Gouri is your best pick. She has worked extensively with Deepika Padukone, Sonali Bendre and Yana Gupta in Bollywood and also has worked on a few real Sabyasachi brides. So if you want to look like your favourite Bollywood celebrity or ace that signature Sabya style, book her for your wedding, right away.
Price: Starting at INR 45,000 (per function)
Makeovers By Ramya
Makeovers By Ramya believe in making your natural beauty shine. The natural character of your skin and hair is taken into consideration when formulating the perfect styling for skin and hair! Isn’t that every bride’s dream? Be it a Sound Indian bridal look or North Indian bridal look, Ramya can create any look that you want for your reception or even wedding.
Price: INR 25,000 (for every function)
Makeup by Rekha Krishnamurthy
Rekha Krishnamurthy, the maestro is a unanimous favourite. Her vision is very clear as to what look you are dreaming of and what she is going to deliver. For something as vital as makeup on your D-day, we believe that those skills get extra brownie points. The bridal package includes make-up, hairstyle, and draping. Be it HD makeup or airbrush make up techniques, you can opt for what's the best for you. She does trials and skin consultation before the wedding.
Price: INR 18,000 (for bridal make up)
Anu Chugh
Whether you are a Gujarati bride or a Christian one, Anu gets all the bridal looks right. Not only does she do bridal makeup but her services range from doing the bridesmaids’ makeup to even stunning party looks. She also offers airbrush on extra charges too.
Price: INR 15,000 (for every function)
Ralph Daniels
A well-known name in the world of fashion, Ralph Daneils is one of the most sought after MUAs in Bangalore. His dislike for heavy makeup is well known and he prefers to have his brides flawlessly glow and shine with his superb makeup skills. So if you are looking for the subtle natural look on your wedding day, be it for a Christian wedding or a Punjabi wedding, he is the one you need to book.
Price: On request
Lekha Neelakantappa
Eyes are the windows to your soul they say and Lekha loves to pay up that feature a lot. Her aim is to accentuate the individual’s natural beauty rather than cake you up. She understands your expectations from her very well and delivers that from the first brush stroke.
Price: INR 15,000 upwards (per function)
For The Love Of Makeup By Pragna
A flawless face and an expression of who you are is makeup for Pragna. A MUA that follows this philosophy gets extra points on our wedding list. This makeup genius is known to customise looks according to what you want and your event. Book her already!
Price: INR 15,000 upwards
