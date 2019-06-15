Move Over Deepika And Priyanka, Look Like A Dream At Your Wedding With This Make-Up Studio

Getting Hitched? Or is someone in your family getting married? If you are on a look-out for a makeup artist who wouldn't turn you into a completely different person, Zorain is your pick. Having worked with Mickey Contractor for over 8 years, Zorain is an experienced makeup artist with a flair for the art and runs Zorains studio with a team of experts. They offer bridal makeup service starting at INR 12,500 and bridal makeup with hair styling and draping starting at INR 20,000 and upwards. If you wish to get a more natural and long-lasting look, they also offer Airbrush HD make up at an additional cost.

From bold smokey eyes to an understated natural look, Zorain and her team do it all. Be it a South Indian, North Indian or even a white Christian wedding, she nails each look with subtlety. Not just weddings, she also specialises in make-up for films, TV shows, and ads. If you are just looking for a makeover before a dinner party, friend's wedding or an office presentation, they offer the basic make-up at INR 2,500 and upwards. Attending a themed party or a Halloween party, get your party makeover done at INR 3,500 and upwards.



Zorain and her team are quite flexible and usually travel outstation for a wedding or party makeup or you can also visit her studio and get your makeover done. Apart from makeup services, they also provide services such as nail extensions, permanent eyelash extensions, eyebrow blading and temporary tattoos.